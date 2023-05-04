Miss Fallbrook Pageant set for July 8

The 2022 Miss Fallbrook/Teen Fallbrook court, from left, Jasmin Hernandez, First Teen Princess; Yareli Albino, Miss Fallbrook; Kassidy Ewig, First Miss Princess; Jasmine Uresti, Second Teen Princess, and Briana Hernandez, Third Miss Princess, poses with 2023 Little Miss Avocado Lenora Boedeker and Little Mister Avocado Cameron Carlson. Village News/Sherri Trombetta photo

FALLBROOK – Once again, the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club presents the 2023 Miss/Teen Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant headed up by Sherri Trombetta, Pageant Director. It will be held on July 8 at the Bob Burton Performing Arts Center at Fallbrook Union High School. The show begins at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30.

The pageant has a long history in the little town of Fallbrook, currently in its 87th year! The six young girls selected to represent Fallbrook and surrounding areas as Miss Fallbrook 2023, Miss Teen Fallbrook 2023, and their Courts will serve a full year of service working with Rotary, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and many local nonprofit organizations.

Residents can watch for the contestants around town as they go through the process of getting their required sponsorships, attending public speaking and interview classes, and selling tickets. Tickets will be available for purchase from the contestants for $15 up until July 2 and at the door for $20 on the night of the event.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.