Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sheriff's Log

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/4/2023 at 5:43pm



April 17

1300 blk S Mission Rd Shoplift - Petty theft

2400 blk S Stage Coach Ln Subject stop - Simple battery

1600 blk Calavo Rd Vandalism - $400 or more

April 18

Mission Road @ Aviation Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

1700 blk Reche Rd Unknown trouble - Misc. incidents

1300 blk S Mission Rd Shoplift - Petty theft

900 blk La Vonne Ave Missing person at risk - Missing adult

April 19

2400 blk S Stage Coach Ln Subject stop - Vandalism - $400 or more

1300 blk S Mission Rd Shoplift - Petty theft

1100 blk S Mission Rd Burglary - Commercial

1100 blk Alturas Rd Preserve the peace - Contempt of court - Disobey court order

1500 blk S Mission Rd Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Carry concealed dirk/dagger - Arrest made for disorderly conduct and carrying of concealed dirk/dagger

E Alvarado @ N Vine St Found juvenile - Child abuse incident

3900 blk Reche Rd Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

S Main/Fallbrook St Stolen vehicle - Arrest made - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery, carrying concealed weapon in vehicle, felon/addict/possess firearm, prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition, possess stolen vehicle/vessel

April 20

1100 blk S Mission Rd Subject stop - Use others id with intent to defraud including prior conviction - Arrests made for possession of burglary tools, use others id with intent to defraud, possess 10 or more persons id’s with intent to defraud, bench warrant

April 21

700 blk S Main Av Viol. of temporary restraining order - Violate domestic violence court order

2100 blk Gird Rd Vandalism - $400 or less

4900 blk White Lilac Rd Officer involved shooting - Obstruct use of any wireless communication device

1700 blk Premier St Burglary - Residential

April 22

300 blk N Orange Av Petty theft - From building

3400 blk S Old Hwy 395 Subject stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia

April 23

Ash St @ S Main Ave Grand theft - Shoplifting

W Fallbrook St @ Pico trailhead Follow up investigation - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made

400 blk Ammunition Rd Disturbance - Domestic violence incident

April 24

1200 blk S Vine St. Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts

900 blk S Main Ave Domestic violence - False imprisonment - Arrest made for battery and false imprisonment, willful cruelty to child

April 25

600 blk E Elder St Medical examiner’s case - Death

April 26

200 blk Almond St Viol. of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court - Disobey court order

5200 blk S Mission Rd Battery - Battery on person

200 blk W Clemmens Ln Burglary residential - Commercial

S Old Hwy 395 @ Via Belmonte Traffic Stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Probable cause arrest made for possession of narcotic controlled substance, Possess controlled substance paraphernalia, expired registration, and receive/etc known stolen property - $950 or less

April 27

1452 blk S Mission Rd Vandalism - Vandalism - $400 or less

700 blk W College St Battery - Battery on person

N. Vine St/e. Ivy St Display of weapon in a threatening manner - Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency) - Probable cause arrest made

800 blk Old Stage Rd Petty theft - From vehicle

5200 blk S Mission Rd Indecent exposure - Probable cause arrest made

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023