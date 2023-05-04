Sheriff's Log

Last updated 5/4/2023 at 5:43pm

April 17

1300 blk S Mission Rd Shoplift - Petty theft

2400 blk S Stage Coach Ln Subject stop - Simple battery

1600 blk Calavo Rd Vandalism - $400 or more

April 18

Mission Road @ Aviation Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

1700 blk Reche Rd Unknown trouble - Misc. incidents

1300 blk S Mission Rd Shoplift - Petty theft

900 blk La Vonne Ave Missing person at risk - Missing adult

April 19

2400 blk S Stage Coach Ln Subject stop - Vandalism - $400 or more

1300 blk S Mission Rd Shoplift - Petty theft

1100 blk S Mission Rd Burglary - Commercial

1100 blk Alturas Rd Preserve the peace - Contempt of court - Disobey court order

1500 blk S Mission Rd Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Carry concealed dirk/dagger - Arrest made for disorderly conduct and carrying of concealed dirk/dagger

E Alvarado @ N Vine St Found juvenile - Child abuse incident

3900 blk Reche Rd Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

S Main/Fallbrook St Stolen vehicle - Arrest made - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery, carrying concealed weapon in vehicle, felon/addict/possess firearm, prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition, possess stolen vehicle/vessel

April 20

1100 blk S Mission Rd Subject stop - Use others id with intent to defraud including prior conviction - Arrests made for possession of burglary tools, use others id with intent to defraud, possess 10 or more persons id’s with intent to defraud, bench warrant

April 21

700 blk S Main Av Viol. of temporary restraining order - Violate domestic violence court order

2100 blk Gird Rd Vandalism - $400 or less

4900 blk White Lilac Rd Officer involved shooting - Obstruct use of any wireless communication device

1700 blk Premier St Burglary - Residential

April 22

300 blk N Orange Av Petty theft - From building

3400 blk S Old Hwy 395 Subject stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia

April 23

Ash St @ S Main Ave Grand theft - Shoplifting

W Fallbrook St @ Pico trailhead Follow up investigation - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made

400 blk Ammunition Rd Disturbance - Domestic violence incident

April 24

1200 blk S Vine St. Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts

900 blk S Main Ave Domestic violence - False imprisonment - Arrest made for battery and false imprisonment, willful cruelty to child

April 25

600 blk E Elder St Medical examiner’s case - Death

April 26

200 blk Almond St Viol. of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court - Disobey court order

5200 blk S Mission Rd Battery - Battery on person

200 blk W Clemmens Ln Burglary residential - Commercial

S Old Hwy 395 @ Via Belmonte Traffic Stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Probable cause arrest made for possession of narcotic controlled substance, Possess controlled substance paraphernalia, expired registration, and receive/etc known stolen property - $950 or less

April 27

1452 blk S Mission Rd Vandalism - Vandalism - $400 or less

700 blk W College St Battery - Battery on person

N. Vine St/e. Ivy St Display of weapon in a threatening manner - Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency) - Probable cause arrest made

800 blk Old Stage Rd Petty theft - From vehicle

5200 blk S Mission Rd Indecent exposure - Probable cause arrest made