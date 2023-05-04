Sheriff's Log
Last updated 5/4/2023 at 5:43pm
April 17
1300 blk S Mission Rd Shoplift - Petty theft
2400 blk S Stage Coach Ln Subject stop - Simple battery
1600 blk Calavo Rd Vandalism - $400 or more
April 18
Mission Road @ Aviation Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation
1700 blk Reche Rd Unknown trouble - Misc. incidents
1300 blk S Mission Rd Shoplift - Petty theft
900 blk La Vonne Ave Missing person at risk - Missing adult
April 19
2400 blk S Stage Coach Ln Subject stop - Vandalism - $400 or more
1300 blk S Mission Rd Shoplift - Petty theft
1100 blk S Mission Rd Burglary - Commercial
1100 blk Alturas Rd Preserve the peace - Contempt of court - Disobey court order
1500 blk S Mission Rd Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Carry concealed dirk/dagger - Arrest made for disorderly conduct and carrying of concealed dirk/dagger
E Alvarado @ N Vine St Found juvenile - Child abuse incident
3900 blk Reche Rd Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation
S Main/Fallbrook St Stolen vehicle - Arrest made - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery, carrying concealed weapon in vehicle, felon/addict/possess firearm, prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition, possess stolen vehicle/vessel
April 20
1100 blk S Mission Rd Subject stop - Use others id with intent to defraud including prior conviction - Arrests made for possession of burglary tools, use others id with intent to defraud, possess 10 or more persons id’s with intent to defraud, bench warrant
April 21
700 blk S Main Av Viol. of temporary restraining order - Violate domestic violence court order
2100 blk Gird Rd Vandalism - $400 or less
4900 blk White Lilac Rd Officer involved shooting - Obstruct use of any wireless communication device
1700 blk Premier St Burglary - Residential
April 22
300 blk N Orange Av Petty theft - From building
3400 blk S Old Hwy 395 Subject stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia
April 23
Ash St @ S Main Ave Grand theft - Shoplifting
W Fallbrook St @ Pico trailhead Follow up investigation - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made
400 blk Ammunition Rd Disturbance - Domestic violence incident
April 24
1200 blk S Vine St. Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts
900 blk S Main Ave Domestic violence - False imprisonment - Arrest made for battery and false imprisonment, willful cruelty to child
April 25
600 blk E Elder St Medical examiner’s case - Death
April 26
200 blk Almond St Viol. of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court - Disobey court order
5200 blk S Mission Rd Battery - Battery on person
200 blk W Clemmens Ln Burglary residential - Commercial
S Old Hwy 395 @ Via Belmonte Traffic Stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Probable cause arrest made for possession of narcotic controlled substance, Possess controlled substance paraphernalia, expired registration, and receive/etc known stolen property - $950 or less
April 27
1452 blk S Mission Rd Vandalism - Vandalism - $400 or less
700 blk W College St Battery - Battery on person
N. Vine St/e. Ivy St Display of weapon in a threatening manner - Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency) - Probable cause arrest made
800 blk Old Stage Rd Petty theft - From vehicle
5200 blk S Mission Rd Indecent exposure - Probable cause arrest made
