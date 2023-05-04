Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Hannah Hanford 

Vegetation fire contained to 1/10 of an acre

 
Last updated 5/9/2023 at 2:48pm

Village News/NCFPD photo

A vegetation fire was contained to 1/10 of an acre on Tuesday,

At 12:24 ther was a call for a vegetation fire near Gird and Lake Tree Dr. North County Fire tweeted that they were on scene of a vegetation fire that was originally called in near Gird and Lake Tree Dr. but found that the actual location was the 2500 block of Via Oeste Dr. The fire was quickly contained to 1/10 of an acre. Oceanside Fire and CalFire joined North County Fire.

As of the write-up on this event at 2:30 pm, all units have been released except for CalFire, which still has a unit on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Village News/AC Investigations photo

Oceanside Fire, NCF and CalFire respond to vegetation fire in Fallbrook.

 

