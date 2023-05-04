Vegetation fire contained to 1/10 of an acre

At 12:24 ther was a call for a vegetation fire near Gird and Lake Tree Dr. North County Fire tweeted that they were on scene of a vegetation fire that was originally called in near Gird and Lake Tree Dr. but found that the actual location was the 2500 block of Via Oeste Dr. The fire was quickly contained to 1/10 of an acre. Oceanside Fire and CalFire joined North County Fire.

As of the write-up on this event at 2:30 pm, all units have been released except for CalFire, which still has a unit on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.