BWC to hold Spring Soiree at 127 West

Debbie Harris holds a lovely Silent Auction item to be bid on at the BWC's Spring Soirée, May 23. Village News/Courtesy photo

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club has their Spring Soiree scheduled for Tuesday, May 23. Members are looking forward to a lovely evening with significant others, friends and community guests. They will be holding the event at 127 West Social House, 127 W. Elder Street in Fallbrook.

The event will include appetizers, dinner, and dessert with a no-host bar, a signature cocktail, Silent Auction items and an opportunity drawing. The time is set for 4-7:30 p.m. The cost is $75 per person.

The Spring fundraiser is traditionally the second biggest fundraiser of the BWC year – a very necessary (but also fun) event to help the club meet their fundraising goals, which help all of their fellow nonprofit organizations in the community. To make a reservation, email [email protected]

The club encourages any women interested in joining BWC to attend this event and meet many members who can share their experiences with the club and explain the goals and activities they enjoy. They look forward to meeting those women.

Submitted by the Bonsall Woman's Club.