FBA to host first Star Party May 19

The FBA's Star Party will include telescope stargazing, led by local astronomers and members of the Temecula Valley Astronomers club, May 19 at William H. Frazier Elementary. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance announces its partnership with the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District for their First Star Party, an event aimed at raising awareness about the critical importance of preserving the dark skies.

As people gaze up at the stars, it's easy to forget the impact of light pollution, which is quickly erasing these natural wonders from their view. However, this issue goes far beyond aesthetics, with light pollution having a detrimental impact on the environment and human health.

To combat this pressing issue, the FBA is hosting a Star Party on May 19 at William H. Frazier Elementary at 7 p.m. The event will provide an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the beauty of the night sky.

Through telescope stargazing, led by local astronomers and members of the Temecula Valley Astronomers club, guests will be able to experience the magic of the cosmos first-hand.

FBA will welcome Cindy Myers, a bat expert from Rainbow, as the guest speaker. She will highlight the impact of light pollution on bats, and will be using a bat detector during her presentation. Additionally, it will feature Chris Wyman, a local astrophotographer, who will showcase his breathtaking artwork, capturing the splendor of Fallbrook's night sky.

The Star Party will also address the importance of dark skies and responsible outdoor lighting. Presenters will provide an update on their pursuit of certification for Fallbrook as an International Dark Sky Community, followed by a Q&A session. This event is open to all ages and promises to be an enriching educational experience for the whole family.

The effects of light pollution on the environment and human health are significant and cannot be ignored. Artificial light at night disrupts the natural behavior of wildlife, impacts human sleep patterns, and disturbs their circadian rhythms.

The Star Party aims to educate the community about these crucial issues and to provide practical solutions for reducing light pollution. All are invited to join them on May 19 and take action to protect local dark skies.

This is a unique opportunity to celebrate the natural beauty of the night sky, while also learning how to make a difference in the community.

For more information, visit FallbrookBeautification.org or follow FBA on its Facebook page, Fallbrook Dark Sky Alliance.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.