Several accidents reported over the weekend

Sheriff deputies wait for the tow truck to come take the overturned vehicle away. It was related to an expanded traffic collision at 2:45 pm on Saturday.

Several accidents were reported in the last 24 hours. Listed here are three that Village News/AC Investigations were on scene for.

Village News/AC Investigations A single vehicle accident/rollover on E. Mission. No injuries reported.

An expanded traffic collision was reported at 2:45 p.m. Saturday. One vehicle rolled and had to be towed from the scene. It happened in the 2900 block of S. Mission Rd in Fallbrook.

Waiting for more information on the other vehicles and if there were any reported injuries.

Early Sunday morning a rollover was reported at 3:48 am at 3744 E. Mission near the fire station. The truck was 30' to 35' off the road and there didn't appear to be any injuries or other vehicles involved.

At 7:36 am on eastbound SR 76 just west of Old Hwy 395 there was an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. Village News is waiting for more information regarding injuries.