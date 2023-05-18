Sheriff's Log

Last updated 5/17/2023 at 3:43pm

May 2

3500 block of Luneta Ln. Fraud - Personate to get money/property [over $400]

1200 block of N. Old Hwy 395 Burglary - Commercial

200 block of Pankey Rd. Vehicle burglary - Identification cards, money

May 3

800 block of Olive Ave. Assault w/deadly weapon, not firearm

800 block E. Mission Rd. Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts

1900 block Reche Rd. Bomb threat - Actual event was misc. incident

3200 block of Via Altamira Mental Health Crisis - 5150

7300 block W. Lilac Rd. Call for hate crime - Actual event - Threatened crime with intent to terrorize

May 4

200 block E. College St. Medical Examiner’s case - Death

1300 block of S. Mission Rd. Vehicle burglary - Petty theft

5200 block of S. Mission Rd. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance/paraphernalia - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of narcotic controlled substance

1700 block Reche Rd. Call for disturbance/juveniles - Actual event/possession weapon/etc. at school K-12 - Arrests made

5500 block Mission Rd. Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court:disobey court order

May 5

1100 block Alturas Rd. Runaway juvenile

4100 block of Sandia Creek Dr. Battery with serious bodily injury w/apparent minor injury - Probable cause arrest

800 block of Magarian Rd. Report of grand theft - theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories

4700 block of Pala Rd. Call for suspicious vehicle- Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrested for possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance.

200 block W. College St. Call for illegal camping - Possess controlled substance/paraphernalia - Arrest made

May 6

Block of 2100 Morro Rd. Report of stolen vehicle - Took vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft

4100 block of Olive Hill Rd. Mental Health Evaluation - 5150

400 block Ammunition Rd. Call for runaway juvenile

May 7

3900 block of Lorita Ln. Suicide, actual or attempt - Mental Health Evaluation - 5150

300 block N. Main Ave. Traffic stop - Driving while suspended license/revoked - Probable cause arrest

400 block W. Clemmens Ln. Mental Health Evaluation - 5150

600 block E. Elder St. Elder/Dependent adult abuse - Elder abuse/neglect - w/ minor injury

S. Old Hwy 395 @ Via Belmonte Subject stop - Felony bench warrant - probable cause arrest

800 block La Palma Dr. Domestic Violence - Battery: Spouse/Ex spouse/date/etc. - Probable cause arrest

200 block W. Kalmia Petty theft - From vehicle

500 block W. Aviation Rd. Illegal camping - Possess narcotic controlled substance - Two arrests - 1. Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency) 2. Possess narcotic controlled substance

300 block E. Alvarado St. Simple battery

May 8

200 block Rancho Camino Call for medical examiner case - Death

200 block Gold Palomino Way Report of vandalism/vehicle - Vandalism [$400 or more]

300 block E. Mission Rd. Petty Theft/all other larceny

300 block N. Main Ave. Vandalism - [$400 or more]

200 block W. Kalmia St. Petty theft - From vehicle

Old Hwy 395 @ Pala Mesa Dr. Grand theft - Felony bench warrant (our agency) - Arrest for felony bench warrant and other agency warrant

400 block Potter St. Grand theft - Possess large capacity magazine - Arrested for possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, Possess controlled substance, Carry concealed weapon on person, carry loaded firearm with prior felony conviction, convicted person possess/own/etc. firearm: specific priors, prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition/etc., grand theft: firearm (theft from building)

29900 block of Margale Ln. Simple battery - Arrest made

300 block Heald Ln. Misc. Incidents

May 9

3900 block Paseo del Lagos Elder/Dependent adult abuse - Theft of elder/dependent adult/embezzlement [over $950]

300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotics

S. Mission @ Olive Hill Rd. Traffic stop - Transfer/sell narcotic/controlled substance - Probable cause arrest - Possess/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance and transfer/sell narcotic/controlled substance.

800 block Shade Tree Ln. Family disturbance - Use/under influence and possession of controlled substance - Probable cause arrest made

S. Pasadena Ave @ W. Elder St. Suspicious person - felon/addict/possession etc. firearm - Probable cause arrest made for participation in criminal street gang, felon/addict/possession/etc. firearm, prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition/etc., disorderly conduct: Alcohol

5200 block S. Mission Rd. Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency) - Arrest made

1500 block S. Stagecoach Ln. Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc. - Arrest made

900 block S. Main Ave. Possess narcotic controlled substance - Arrest made

2600 block Huffstatler St. Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft

1700 block Reche Rd. Battery on person - Apparent minor injury

May 10

W. College @ S. Pico Ave. Battery - Felony other agency’s warrant - Arrest made

1800 block Gumtree Ln. Mental Health Evaluation - 5150

May 12

1200 block Old Hwy 395 Burglary - Commercial

May 13

3300 block Lake Circle Dr. Call for assist other agency - Actual event battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

Camino del Cielo @ Camino del Rey Suspicious person - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.- Arrest made for possess narcotic/controlled substance and possess controlled substance paraphernalia

2300 block Green Valley Rd. Suspicious person - Contempt of court: violate protective order - Arrest made for contempt of court: violate protective order, misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency) and felony - other agency’s warrant

May 14

400 block of W. Clemmens Ln. Family disturbance - Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc. - Arrest made

1100 block of Alturas Rd. Suspicious circumstance - Misc. incidents

2500 block of Wilt Rd. Mental Health Evaluation - Misc. Incidents