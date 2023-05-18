Sheriff's Log
May 2
3500 block of Luneta Ln. Fraud - Personate to get money/property [over $400]
1200 block of N. Old Hwy 395 Burglary - Commercial
200 block of Pankey Rd. Vehicle burglary - Identification cards, money
May 3
800 block of Olive Ave. Assault w/deadly weapon, not firearm
800 block E. Mission Rd. Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts
1900 block Reche Rd. Bomb threat - Actual event was misc. incident
3200 block of Via Altamira Mental Health Crisis - 5150
7300 block W. Lilac Rd. Call for hate crime - Actual event - Threatened crime with intent to terrorize
May 4
200 block E. College St. Medical Examiner’s case - Death
1300 block of S. Mission Rd. Vehicle burglary - Petty theft
5200 block of S. Mission Rd. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance/paraphernalia - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of narcotic controlled substance
1700 block Reche Rd. Call for disturbance/juveniles - Actual event/possession weapon/etc. at school K-12 - Arrests made
5500 block Mission Rd. Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court:disobey court order
May 5
1100 block Alturas Rd. Runaway juvenile
4100 block of Sandia Creek Dr. Battery with serious bodily injury w/apparent minor injury - Probable cause arrest
800 block of Magarian Rd. Report of grand theft - theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories
4700 block of Pala Rd. Call for suspicious vehicle- Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrested for possession of paraphernalia and controlled substance.
200 block W. College St. Call for illegal camping - Possess controlled substance/paraphernalia - Arrest made
May 6
Block of 2100 Morro Rd. Report of stolen vehicle - Took vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft
4100 block of Olive Hill Rd. Mental Health Evaluation - 5150
400 block Ammunition Rd. Call for runaway juvenile
May 7
3900 block of Lorita Ln. Suicide, actual or attempt - Mental Health Evaluation - 5150
300 block N. Main Ave. Traffic stop - Driving while suspended license/revoked - Probable cause arrest
400 block W. Clemmens Ln. Mental Health Evaluation - 5150
600 block E. Elder St. Elder/Dependent adult abuse - Elder abuse/neglect - w/ minor injury
S. Old Hwy 395 @ Via Belmonte Subject stop - Felony bench warrant - probable cause arrest
800 block La Palma Dr. Domestic Violence - Battery: Spouse/Ex spouse/date/etc. - Probable cause arrest
200 block W. Kalmia Petty theft - From vehicle
500 block W. Aviation Rd. Illegal camping - Possess narcotic controlled substance - Two arrests - 1. Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency) 2. Possess narcotic controlled substance
300 block E. Alvarado St. Simple battery
May 8
200 block Rancho Camino Call for medical examiner case - Death
200 block Gold Palomino Way Report of vandalism/vehicle - Vandalism [$400 or more]
300 block E. Mission Rd. Petty Theft/all other larceny
300 block N. Main Ave. Vandalism - [$400 or more]
200 block W. Kalmia St. Petty theft - From vehicle
Old Hwy 395 @ Pala Mesa Dr. Grand theft - Felony bench warrant (our agency) - Arrest for felony bench warrant and other agency warrant
400 block Potter St. Grand theft - Possess large capacity magazine - Arrested for possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, Possess controlled substance, Carry concealed weapon on person, carry loaded firearm with prior felony conviction, convicted person possess/own/etc. firearm: specific priors, prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition/etc., grand theft: firearm (theft from building)
29900 block of Margale Ln. Simple battery - Arrest made
300 block Heald Ln. Misc. Incidents
May 9
3900 block Paseo del Lagos Elder/Dependent adult abuse - Theft of elder/dependent adult/embezzlement [over $950]
300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotics
S. Mission @ Olive Hill Rd. Traffic stop - Transfer/sell narcotic/controlled substance - Probable cause arrest - Possess/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance and transfer/sell narcotic/controlled substance.
800 block Shade Tree Ln. Family disturbance - Use/under influence and possession of controlled substance - Probable cause arrest made
S. Pasadena Ave @ W. Elder St. Suspicious person - felon/addict/possession etc. firearm - Probable cause arrest made for participation in criminal street gang, felon/addict/possession/etc. firearm, prohibited person own/possess/etc. ammunition/etc., disorderly conduct: Alcohol
5200 block S. Mission Rd. Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency) - Arrest made
1500 block S. Stagecoach Ln. Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc. - Arrest made
900 block S. Main Ave. Possess narcotic controlled substance - Arrest made
2600 block Huffstatler St. Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft
1700 block Reche Rd. Battery on person - Apparent minor injury
May 10
W. College @ S. Pico Ave. Battery - Felony other agency’s warrant - Arrest made
1800 block Gumtree Ln. Mental Health Evaluation - 5150
May 12
1200 block Old Hwy 395 Burglary - Commercial
May 13
3300 block Lake Circle Dr. Call for assist other agency - Actual event battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
Camino del Cielo @ Camino del Rey Suspicious person - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.- Arrest made for possess narcotic/controlled substance and possess controlled substance paraphernalia
2300 block Green Valley Rd. Suspicious person - Contempt of court: violate protective order - Arrest made for contempt of court: violate protective order, misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency) and felony - other agency’s warrant
May 14
400 block of W. Clemmens Ln. Family disturbance - Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc. - Arrest made
1100 block of Alturas Rd. Suspicious circumstance - Misc. incidents
2500 block of Wilt Rd. Mental Health Evaluation - Misc. Incidents
