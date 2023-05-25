FUESD to provide free summer meals to children

Last updated 5/25/2023 at 1:04pm

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Child Nutrition Services announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children. Free breakfast and lunch will be available for any child or teen (ages 2 to 18). Meals must be eaten on campus, first come first serve.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Meals will be served on these days at the following locations:

**Boys & Girls Club, 445 E. Ivy St., June 5 to Aug. 4 ~ Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. and Lunch 12-1 p.m.

*Fallbrook STEM School Cafeteria, 405 W. Fallbrook St., June 6 to June 30 ~ Breakfast 7:45-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 12-1 p.m.; July 5 to July 28 ~ Breakfast 7:45-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 11-12:15 p.m.

*Potter Jr. High Cafeteria, 1743 Reche Road, June 6 to July 3 ~ Breakfast 7:30-8 a.m. and Lunch 11:30-12:30 p.m.; July 5 to July 28 ~ Breakfast 8:15-8:45 a.m. and Lunch 11:30-12:30 p.m.

*San Onofre School Cafeteria, 200 Pate Road, San Clemente, June 6 to July 3 ~ Breakfast 7:45-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 11-12:30 p.m.

*La Paloma School Cafeteria, 300 Heald Lane, June 6 to July 3 ~ Breakfast 7:30-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 11-12:30 p.m.

Live Oak Elementary, 1978 Reche Road, July 5 to July 28 ~ Breakfast 7:45- 8:15 a.m. and Lunch 11-12:15 p.m.

William H. Frazier School Cafeteria, 1835 Gum Tree Lane, July 5 - July 28 ~ Breakfast 7:45-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 11-12:15 p.m.

* Closed June 19 (Juneteenth Holiday)

** Closed July 4 (4th of July Holiday)