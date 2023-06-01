Art Walk comes to downtown June 3

Al Brandli and Kevin Eidsvold of Village Roots hold up flyers promoting the FAA sponsored, first ever Fallbrook Art Walk, June 3, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Avenue. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – In partnership with downtown business owners, Fallbrook Artists Association is sponsoring its first ever Fallbrook Art Walk, planned all day for Saturday, June 3 in downtown Fallbrook. The event will start at 10 a.m. with plein air painters on the sidewalks along Main Avenue, between Hawthorne and Alvarado streets.

The FAA will have a Farmers Market booth, coordinated by Julie Compton with an art project for children. FAA sidewalk artists will be selling what they're working on, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3-7 p.m., plus more of their work will be available for purchase inside Village Roots Deli and Taproom.

Village Roots will be giving away glasses etched with their logo and the FAA logo to the first 25 customers besides holding a drawing on the hour from 1-9 p.m. for special prizes. Live music will also be available from two different performers throughout the afternoon and evening.

Businesses serving food and drink will be open from11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information on the shop sponsors' hours and specials, visit https://fallbrookartassn.org/.

Submitted by Art Walk planner Al Brandli.