Cline awarded FAA scholarship

Karen Langer Baker, right, presents Bridget Cline with a scholarship from the Fallbrook Art Association at Fallbrook High School's 2023 Senior Scholarship and Awards Ceremony at the Bob Burton Center. After a family trip to Italy and other nearby European countries this summer, Cline will attend Mira Costa College, spending the spring semester in Italy. After two years, she will transfer to UC Santa Barbara to continue her studies in architecture and museum curating. Village News/Courtesy photo