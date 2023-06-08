Professional genealogist to present TVGS program

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Genealogical Society’s next meeting is on June 12. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Ron H. Roberts Temecula Public Library on Paula Road.

Guests are invited to the meeting program presented by professional genealogist, speaker, and author Pam Vestal entitled “How to Write Ancestral Stories Your Relatives Will Want to Read.” Her articles have appeared in the Association of Professional Genealogists Quarterly, FGS's Forum magazine, and the National Genealogical Society Magazine, and her lectures take her from coast to coast.

Vestal specializes in conducting genealogical research and then transforming that information into illustrated stories that even non-genealogists can enjoy.

As part of their continuing outreach to the community, TVGS has reinstated the popular program Family History Research Assistance, chaired by Lynne Kapryn. TVGS member-genealogists are now available to help individuals get started on their family history research. Contact Kapryn at [email protected] to schedule a free appointment with one of the volunteers. Appointments will take place at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library.

This year, TVGS celebrates its 25th anniversary with a special Open House on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library. The public is invited to attend.

For more information on the Open House as well as the programs and resources offered, visit http://www.TVGS.net or email the president at [email protected] Monthly general meetings are held the second Monday of each month (except August) at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Guests are always welcome.

Submitted by the Temecula Valley Genealogical Society.