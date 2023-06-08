Thomas John Keegan, age 84, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023, after enduring Alzheimer's disease for the last several years.

Tom was born to Robert and Marion Keegan in Rochester, New York. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in Engineering, where he was also involved in leading cheer for the Fighting Irish. Upon graduation, Tom was hired by Xerox as an engineer and concurrently earned an MBA at the University of Rochester.

In 1962, Tom married Ann Aman of Penfield, New York. Tom and Ann went on to have six children, Bridget, Monica, Marty, Marion, Dan and Tom.

In 1980, Tom agreed to a transfer that took him from Ithaca, New York to Temecula, California. He set up the Keegan family residence just up the street from Fallbrook High School, making that their permanent home until 2018. At different stages of his life, Tom enjoyed racquetball, tennis, golf, running, swimming, banjo, bluegrass, gardening, landscaping, and various family/marriage retreats.

Tom was proud of many things in his life (his brothers, Notre Dame, the Marine Corps, Simon School of Business, etc.). What Tom was most proud of was his commitment to marriage and family.

For over 40 years, Tom was an active member at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Tom loved Fallbrook and "Fallbrookians," which was best displayed during his years driving real estate clients all around the neighborhoods and hills of Fallbrook, in search of their own slice of heaven.

Tom truly loved the Lord, his wife Ann of 60 years, his family, and his friends. Tom enjoyed celebrating milestones with his family and considered home to be enough of a paradise to be perpetually on vacation. He would often enjoy "working" in his home office and watching all the birds just outside his window...a routine that he kept up though his last weeks in Memory Care before going on to be with the Lord.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Bill and grandson Anton. He is survived by the love of his life, Ann; his six children, their spouses (John, Bob, Kelli, Jeff, Debbie and Jen) and 18 of his 19 grandchildren (Scott, Kimmy, Bridget, Patrick, Keely, Eamon, Karlene, Colin, Morgan, Jenna, Jacob, Megan, Ana, Alex, Josh, Trevor, Kilee and Ryder) and six great-grandchildren (Xander, Isaiah, Enzo, Emerson, Avery, Brady and one on the way).

Services will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Fallbrook on June 22, 2023, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Prince of Peace Abbey, http://princeofpeaceabbey.blogspot.com, or St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.