Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Historical society honored by Sons of Union Veterans

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/7/2023 at 5:22pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Members of Pittenger Camp 21 hold their Memorial Day Ceremony at the Pittenger House, from left, John May, Secretary/Treasurer; Jerry Sayre, PDC; Terry Moxley and Dimas Lovato.

FALLBROOK – Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Pittenger Camp 21 held their Memorial Day Ceremony at the Fallbrook Historical Society at Sgt. William Pittenger's home, May 27. After the ceremony, Pittenger Camp 21 honored the Fallbrook Historical Society with the Department of CA & Pacific Kirby R. Morgan Award.

This award was given to the members of the Fallbrook Historical Society for their outstanding dedication to their work in establishing and preserving a Civil War Memorial for Medal of Honor Recipient Sgt. William Pittenger.

This award may be conferred by the Department...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023