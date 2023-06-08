Historical society honored by Sons of Union Veterans

Members of Pittenger Camp 21 hold their Memorial Day Ceremony at the Pittenger House, from left, John May, Secretary/Treasurer; Jerry Sayre, PDC; Terry Moxley and Dimas Lovato.

FALLBROOK – Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Pittenger Camp 21 held their Memorial Day Ceremony at the Fallbrook Historical Society at Sgt. William Pittenger's home, May 27. After the ceremony, Pittenger Camp 21 honored the Fallbrook Historical Society with the Department of CA & Pacific Kirby R. Morgan Award.

This award was given to the members of the Fallbrook Historical Society for their outstanding dedication to their work in establishing and preserving a Civil War Memorial for Medal of Honor Recipient Sgt. William Pittenger.

This award may be conferred by the Department...