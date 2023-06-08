Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Memorial Day SR-76 Pileup Victim Identified

 
Last updated 6/7/2023 at 5:20pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities have publicly identified a 65-year-old Orange County man who was killed in a Memorial Day pileup allegedly caused by an intoxicated driver on SR 76 east of the I-15.

Manh Nguyen of Fountain Valley was headed west on state Route 76 when an eastbound Toyota Camry veered into his path and struck his Lexus GS-350 near Magee Road shortly after 9 p.m. May 29, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office and California Highway Patrol.

The collision led to subsequent crashes of two other vehicles, a Hyundai Santa Fe and a Jeep Laredo, CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

Nguyen died at the scene.

The other motorists, a passenger in the Toyota and another person who had been riding in the Jeep suffered minor to moderately series injuries in the accident.

The driver of the Camry, 23-year-old Bianca Anahy Hernandez of Pauma Valley, was treated at a hospital before being booked into county jail on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, Gerber said.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

 

