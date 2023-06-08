Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Nominate a remarkable teen for regional recognition

 
Last updated 6/7/2023 at 3:52pm



Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

The leaders of tomorrow in civics, politics, spirituality, and the economy will likely be found among the youth compiled for the San Diego County Public Defender Office’s 25 Most Remarkable Teens recognition event.

The Public Defender’s Office is seeking nominations for its Most Remarkable Teens program who have many accomplishments or made worthy contributions to the community. Anyone may nominate a teen through June 30 for consideration in the sixth annual 25 Most Remarkable Teens.

Go to https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content...



