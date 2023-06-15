All paths for all people

Bonsall High School Salutatorian Justin LaPoirie, left, and Valedictorian Aiden Costa will both attend Palomar College before transferring to universities. Village News/Courtesy photo

BONSALL – Bonsall High School celebrated its sixth graduation class Friday, June 9, on the lower field of the high school campus. The tightly bonded group of nearly 50 seniors was adorned in white and blue robes, the school colors, as they crossed the stage.

Each student wore honor sashes displaying their many contributions to their community, academic and athletic achievements, pledges to service in the armed forces, along with caps decorated by loved ones or showcasing ceremonial feathers.

The valedictorian, Aiden Costa, and salutatorian, Justin LaPoirie, graduated with only three thousandths of a point separating their GPA's, 4.3846 and 4.3816. Both young men played sports and attended early college at Palomar through the BHS Early College program.

Despite being accepted to top tier universities, even extremely competitive astro-physics programs, both students decided to complete the "Palomar Promise" and finish up their prerequisite college coursework at Palomar before transferring to a university.

Costa, who intends to pursue a career in physics, plans on attending graduate school. "The decision to continue at Palomar instead of going directly to the university affords me a chance to continue my educational journey through graduate school and avoid huge student loans."

LaPoirie, a computer science aficionado, added, "The connection that Bonsall High School has to Palomar makes it hard to pass up such a great opportunity." Bonsall High School prides itself on developing an "all paths for all students" approach that focuses on building a student's maturity, confidence, and independent thinking as evidenced by these two incredible students.

Submitted by Bonsall High School.