Robert “Bob” Crawford Hegardt was born Sept. 30,1938 in Whittier, California, and passed away June 7, 2023, in San Diego, surrounded by his family. Bob is survived by his wife, Joan; four children, Brian, Ron, Kathy, and Christine; and 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger sister, Anne Hegardt Frederick.

On Jan. 30, 1965, Bob married Joan Staudinger. They enjoyed a loving marriage of 58 years and raised four children, with whom they created many happy memories. Together, Bob and Joan valued family, faith, honesty, and integrity. Bob taught his family to love nature, and they enjoyed skiing, fishing, and backpacking in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

He studied economics at Pomona College, and began working as a financial advisor with J. Barth & Company in Los Angeles. In 1978, while working for Dean Witter, he transferred from San Marino to Fallbrook to open a new office. In 1994 his son, Ron, joined Bob in the business. In 2003, he worked for Banc of America Investments which later merged with Merrill Lynch, where Bob ended his 45 year career. A vast number of his clients were also friends; indeed, a testament to his honesty and integrity.

Bob was active in the Fallbrook Rotary Club, where he was involved in a number of philanthropic activities, none greater than the development of the Ingold Community Sports Park. He believed in the importance of sports and saw the community’s need for a new complex. He was committed to the project until its completion over a decade later. Bob was named a Paul Harris Fellow, an honor bestowed on exemplary Rotarians.

In 1999, Bob and Joan moved to Pauma Valley where he enjoyed golfing and playing bridge. He retired in 2007 and, in 2019, they moved to San Diego to be closer to their children.

Funeral mass will be held at Church of the Nativity, 6309 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe on Saturday, July 1 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ingold Community Sports Park at P.O. Box 503, Fallbrook, CA 92028 or Make A Wish San Diego, 4995 Murphy Canyon Rd., Suite 402, San Diego CA 92123.