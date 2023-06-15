Supervisors approve ambulance agreements for SDCFPD

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors, who are also the board members of the San Diego County Fire Protection District, have given the SDCFPD the primary responsibility for ambulance services within the SDCFPD boundaries.

On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, the 4-0 vote May 23, with one vacant seat, authorized the county’s chief administrative officer or her designee to enter into a contract with the San Diego County Fire Protection District for exclusive provision and/or management of emergency ambulance services in the areas where the county has...