Live Oak has an effective principal

As most readers are aware, many of the local schools concluded this past week for summer break. First, congratulations to all advancing students, faculty and staff throughout the community. Here, I personally wanted to recognize the school that my family attends, Live Oak Elementary.

In recent years, the local schools have adopted the “Leader In Me” program for their students following the well regarded book, the “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.” The book is so applicable to life, if you haven’t read it, I would suggest you pick it up today.

What has impressed me at Live Oak Elementary is not just the enthusiasm and ownership of this program by the students, but the positive and intentional leadership of the school’s excellent principal, Patti Parson. As the leader of the school, Principal Parson exemplifies the 7 habits that each student is being taught. I wish I could highlight each habit here.

For one example, Principal Parson may know the name of each student at the school, even very early in the school year (LOE is a TK-6th Grade). This is apparent as she routinely makes herself visible and accessible to parents and students. It is consistent to see Principal Parson, again the leader of the school, welcoming students at the gates as they arrive in the morning by name or aiding her teachers in helping get students home safely.

Not only does this create “synergy” and togetherness at this elementary school, but she is also putting “first things first” and that is our student’s positive experience and parent transparency. I’ve heard from numerous other parents that this accessibility has allowed LOE parents to discuss and alleviate specific questions or concerns with Principal Parson in a way that would not be possible without her intentional visibility.

This open communication, accessibility, and positive energy is consistent among the faculty and staff in my experience thus far. However, I believe this all starts with a bright reflection by the leader of the school, Principal Parson. I know there are some great experiences at many of the other schools in our community and I wanted to highlight just one example here for the community readers.

Ross Dixon