Marjorie Freda's life journey ended peacefully on June 8, 2023. She is survived by her son Jay, and twin granddaughters Angela and Sara. Predecedents included her husband Jim and daughter Andrea.

Marj was born in 1933 in Stamford Connecticut, youngest of four siblings. She graduated from University of Connecticut. After teaching for a year in Florida, she returned to the northeast to work on her master's degree at Columbia University in New York, where she met her husband, Jim Freda.

Jim always wanted to live in California, so Marj and their young son Jay made the move to San Bernardino, where their daughter Andrea was born. The family also resided in Arcadia, and eventually settled in La Habra. Marj was a homemaker primarily, while raising the children but was active in PTA, Girl Scouts, AAUW and many other organizations.

As the children became older, Marj returned to teaching and received a special education degree from Cal State Fullerton. She returned to teaching for 20 years, and eventually retired from the Fullerton Elementary School District.

In 1995, shortly after her retirement, she and Jim built their dream house in Fallbrook, California. They loved the pastoral community there and volunteered in countless groups and organizations, including the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, AAUW, Garden Tour, Chamber Scarecrow Project, Western Days, and many others.

After the loss of her husband Jim in 2015, Marj continued her volunteer work and had several groups of friends from the many pastimes she enjoyed and considered them an extended family. Quilting, mah-jongg, gym group were among her favorites.

Illness forced her to locate closer to her son and daughter-in-law in Orange County for the final year and a half of her life, but her heart was always entrenched in Fallbrook. This lovely woman, my mother, will be deeply missed.