Groupe N. County to hold car show July 9

 
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 7:32pm



FALLBROOK — Groupe N. County presents the Annual Fallbrook Car Show July 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family event will feature entertainment throughout the day and four blocks of classic lowriders in Historic Downtown Fallbrook on Main Street. There will still be plenty of space available for car owners to show their vehicles, and registrations will be collected at the entry gate from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event is free to the public and everyone is welcome.

Submitted by Groupe N. County.

 

