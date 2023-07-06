UPDATE: Missing Girl Found at Camp Pendleton, Instagram Post Shows Marine in Handcuffs

14 year old girl reported to have been sold for sex, found on Camp Pendleton

Camp Pendleton was able to verify that this Marine was taken into custody and the matter is under investigation.

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Casaundra Perez, the aunt of the 14-year-old girl reported missing and found at Camp Pendleton, claims today that the military is trying to ``cover up'' the incident.

An Instagram post by an account called @notinregz, which posts content shared by military personnel, showed an unidentified Marine in handcuffs being escorted by military police. The post also included what was said to be a handwritten logbook from Camp Pendleton that mentions the discovery of the girl on the base on June 28, however, the authenticity of the logbook could not be verified, according to sources at KTLA5.

``This command takes this matter and all allegations very seriously,'' said a Marine spokesperson. ``The incident is under investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with NCIS and appropriate authorities.''

The girl, who has not been identified because of her age, was reported missing from her Spring Valley home last month by her grandmother on June 13, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff's officials said the grandmother told them the girl, who had run away before but always returned home quickly, went missing on June 9. The case is being investigated by human trafficking authorities.

The teen's information was entered into multiple missing person databases, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Military police at Camp Pendleton located the girl on June 28 and informed the sheriff's department. Detectives interviewed her and the family was offered services, authorities said.

``When a minor runs away, there is usually an underlining of trauma associated. Free counseling and social service programs to help the girl and her family to deal with trauma and personal issues are being offered,'' Lt. Carpenter, a watch commander for the SCSD, told City News Service.

The girl was not hospitalized, but it was unclear if she sustained any injuries.

Since Camp Pendleton is federal property, Naval Criminal Investigative Services is handling the investigation. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force are supporting NCIS with the investigation, sheriff's officials said.

On June 28, a Marine was taken into custody by military police on the base and questioned by NCIS personnel about his involvement with the girl, NBC7 reported.

``We can confirm that a Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group was taken into custody for questioning by Naval Criminal Investigative Services on June 28, 2023, as seen on social media July 2,

2023,'' Captain Chuck Palmer of Camp Pendleton-based 1st Marine Logistics Group told the station.

He added that the Marine -- who has not been identified -- had not been charged as of Thursday, and remains in the custody of his command.

Perez told the station that her niece has learning disabilities, and was sold to a Marine for sex. Perez posted a video to TikTok in which she said that her family was afraid of retaliation from the military and from the man she believes trafficked her niece.

``Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on, confirm details relating to, or confirm the existence of ongoing investigations,'' the agency said in a statement.

No identities have been released as the case remains under investigation and it is unknown whether the Marine taken into custody has been released.

FOX 5 is reporting that a Marine has been taken into custody after a 14 year old girl was found in his barracks. The Spring Valley girl had been reported as missing since June 10th.

It is being reported by several news outlets that the 14 year old girl who, according to a woman named Casaundra Perez, claiming to be the girl's aunt, was found on Camp Pendleton

In the barracks of a Marine who had purchased her for sex.

A TikTok account sharing Ms Perez's name posted a video explaining what she says happened to the 14-year-old girl who apparently has disabiloties. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/camp-pendleton-missing-girl-marine-rape-b2371804.html

This information is unverified at this time by Village News. More will be reported as information becomes available.