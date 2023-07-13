Southern CA Damekor to offer a concert July 23

TEMECULA – The Southern CA Damekor is presenting a summer concert, “Sommertid” (Summertime) Sunday, July 23 at 7 p.m. The concert will be at Temecula Music Teacher Studio, 27649 Commerce Center Dr., Temecula CA 92590. And, yes, the program will include “Summertime” from “Porgy and Bess.” They will also sing some traditional wedding songs, songs about the beauty of nature and some songs just for fun.

Last summer, their concert was “A Prayer for Peace” in response to the tragic war in Ukraine. Ukraine has still not found peace, so the Damekor will again sing a prayer for the people of Ukraine.

In lieu of an admission fee, they offer the opportunity to donate to one or both of two wonderful causes. First, they will again be collecting donations for Ukraine, which will be distributed directly by their friends at the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park. Another opportunity is to donate to the nonprofit Practice Makes Perfect, which supports local public school music programs in Temecula and Murrieta.

Also to support Ukraine, several beautiful pieces of Ukrainian folk art called Petrykivka, will be available for sale. Damekor has made some wonderful friends at the House of Ukraine. One of them, Svitlana Ivasyuk, is a painter of this folk style. In fact, this spring they had a wonderful cultural exchange when Ivasyuk taught a class in Petrykivka painting to a group of painters who do rosemaling, a Norwegian style of folk art painting.

Submitted by the Southern CA Damekor.