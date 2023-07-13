Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

By City News 

Trio of Juvenile Great White Sharks Spotted Off Black's Beach

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/15/2023 at 12:47pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A sighting of a trio of juvenile great white sharks off the coast of Black's Beach today prompted authorities to issue a warning to surfers and swimmers.

Lifeguards patrolling in a boat about 100 yards from shore at the Torrey Pines-area beach shortly after noon spotted the young sea predators -- estimated at about 6, 8 and 9 feet in length -- feeding on the carcass of a sea lion, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Though the sharks were exhibiting no aggressive behaviors, authorities posted advisory signs along a roughly two-mile stretch of shoreline as a precaution, the city agency reported.

Anyone venturing into the ocean at the northern San Diego beach in the near future was advised to exercise extra caution in case the sharks remain

in the area.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023