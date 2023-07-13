Liberty Healthcare Audit Approved!

Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones

California's 40th Senate District

For too long, East Coast based-Liberty Healthcare has been sneaking into unsuspecting communities across California and employing a disturbing placement strategy where they try to secretly release dangerous sexually violent predators (SVPs) and rapists into residential neighborhoods. This “Hide the Predator” game must stop.

I have good news in our fight to keep our communities safe from SVPs. My request to audit Liberty Healthcare’s long-running exclusive contract to manage SVPs has been unanimously approved by the legislature.

Thank you to everyone who signed the petition in support of the audit request, we received almost 1,600 signatures statewide.

Liberty Healthcare’s practices are not in line with public oversight and fail to focus on safety. In fact, it appears full details of where Liberty Healthcare is leasing homes for sexually violent predators are kept secret from neighbors, schools and local government officials, including even local law enforcement. It is only after Liberty Healthcare signs leases for homes and pays for them with our tax dollars, that they slowly release details to the community, making it almost impossible to stand up against inappropriate placements.

We are thankful that the bipartisan Legislative Audit Committee understands the need to further investigate Liberty Healthcare’s poor management of SVPs and approved our audit request. Today is the first step towards fixing this broken and alarming SVP release program.