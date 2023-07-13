Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

MWD adds Red Mountain Control Structure upgrade to CIP

 
Last updated 7/14/2023 at 9:28am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has added upgrading the Red Mountain Control Structure to MWD’s two-year Capital Investment Plan.

The MWD board vote June 13 amends the Fiscal Years 2022-23 and 2023‑24 CIP to add upgrades to the Red Mountain Control Structure and the Auld Valley Control Structure in Temecula, replacing chemical storage tanks at the Robert A. Skinner Water Treatment Plant in Temecula, and column panel replacement at the Jensen Administration Building in Granada Hills.

The board action also awarded a construction c...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

