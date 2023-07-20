FRHD presents Wellness Wednesday with a focus on cultivating resilient teens in the digital age

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District announces the latest installment of its monthly Wellness Wednesday series. This month's focus is on the important topic of “Cultivating Resilient Teens in The Digital Age,” presented by Amy Saloner, LCSW, FNTP, Teen & Family Resilience Coach.

Saloner, a well-known expert on raising resilient teens and young adults, has worked with children and families for over 30 years as a therapist, educator, speaker, event producer and coach. Her work has spanned the developmental spectrum from birth through young adulthood and specializes in raising resilient teens and young adults.

In her presentation, Saloner will address the challenges parents face in today's digital age and provide practical tips and strategies for helping teens navigate it in healthy ways. From building self-esteem and healthy social relationships to setting healthy boundaries and developing effective communication skills, Saloner's presentation will provide parents with the tools they need to help their teens thrive in this connection-deficit world.

The presentation is open to the public and will take place at the Fallbrook Regional Health District Community Health & Wellness Center located at 1636 East Mission Road, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. Attendees will learn about the four pillars of resilience and how they can be fortified in teens today.

To sign up for the presentation visit http://www.fallbrookhealth.org/cultivate-health-cultivar-tu-salud. Walk-ins will be accepted.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.