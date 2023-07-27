Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Perking up the Pico

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/27/2023 at 4:04pm



FALLBROOK — Everyone is welcome to join the efforts to restore the four blocks of Pico Promenade, Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 8 a.m. The Perking up the Pico event is hosted by Save Our Forest, and there will be a pancake breakfast after cleanup. Ahead of time, for anyone who is interested in attending the pancake breakfast, please contact the Fallbrook Land Conservancy office at 760-728-0889. Remember to bring a hat, gloves and tools, and to sign in on Ash Street upon arrival.

Submitted by Save Our Forest, Fallbrook Land Conservancy.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023