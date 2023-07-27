FALLBROOK — Everyone is welcome to join the efforts to restore the four blocks of Pico Promenade, Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 8 a.m. The Perking up the Pico event is hosted by Save Our Forest, and there will be a pancake breakfast after cleanup. Ahead of time, for anyone who is interested in attending the pancake breakfast, please contact the Fallbrook Land Conservancy office at 760-728-0889. Remember to bring a hat, gloves and tools, and to sign in on Ash Street upon arrival.

Submitted by Save Our Forest, Fallbrook Land Conservancy.