Re: 'Fire Hazard Severity Zones….' [Village News, Letter, 07/20/23]

Thank you Lewis Shell for bringing up this latest attack on California Property Owners. It is outrageous that our property insurance rates can double in one year based on this FHSZ fiasco. Mine did. Yet did anyone from the insurance company come to see or even ask if I had performed prescribed "defensible space" requirements? No. Did anyone from North County Fire come check on defensible space requirements? No.

It is this one party rule government attacking the average citizen/property owner once again by siding with big business.

All this came down at the same time Solar NEM 3.0 was put into effect. Newsom and company preach solar, solar on every home in California. Then in April they pull the rug out for every future homeowner. Just like that they take away 80% of the benefit of a simple solar system. Now it's not affordable to have solar, just like home owners insurance will not be affordable.

Very few out there are fighting for us. God Bless lone-ranger Jim Desmond!

New attacks are coming every day. Nothing will change until voters start seeing the truth about what is happening to this great state of ours.

Greg Brush