Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Brave Books to host book reading at Fallbrook Library

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/4/2023 at 11:58am



FALLBROOK – The community is welcome to attend the Brave Book reading Saturday, Aug. 5, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library community room. The event will involve a book reading by teens for younger children, with adult supervision.

The reading is part of a movement led by Kirk Cameron and BRAVE Books, which have been visiting libraries and holding story hours across the country to teach children about faith, hope and love.

For more information, contact organizer Sarah Springston at [email protected].

Submitted by Brave Books.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023