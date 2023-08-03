Brave Books to host book reading at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – The community is welcome to attend the Brave Book reading Saturday, Aug. 5, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library community room. The event will involve a book reading by teens for younger children, with adult supervision.

The reading is part of a movement led by Kirk Cameron and BRAVE Books, which have been visiting libraries and holding story hours across the country to teach children about faith, hope and love.

For more information, contact organizer Sarah Springston at [email protected].

Submitted by Brave Books.