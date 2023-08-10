American Pickers to film in California

American Pickers, starring Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe, is set to return to California in September. Village News/Courtesy photo

CALIFORNIA – The American Pickers are excited to return to California! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series in California in September 2023.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique "picking" on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pic...