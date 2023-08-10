County's MEHKO program reaches one-year anniversary without a hitch

Shauni Lyles

County of San Diego Communications Office

It’s been one year and counting since hopeful chefs looking for a way to start a business in their homes found one through the county’s Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations (MEHKO) program.

On Feb. 25, 2022, the county opened its application process for the two-year temporary program that allows home chefs countywide to operate mini-restaurants with the ability to serve up to 30 in-person, take out or delivery meals a day for a maximum of 60 a week.

As of July 31, 2023, the County Department of Environmental Health and Quality...