Pet adoption fees waived for Clear the Shelter month

In honor of Clear the Shelter month, the San Diego County Department of Animal Services is waiving adoption fees during the month of August. Village News/Courtesy photo

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

Make a difference in a homeless pet's life by giving them a home, family and love in August for Clear the Shelters, a month-long national effort to find caring homes for animals in shelters.

The San Diego County Department of Animal Services will be waiving pet adoption fees throughout the month of August to help to make the dream of a forever home come true for all the pets in their care. Shelters in the county are nearly full of animals and the public's help is needed to meet this goal. The department has participated in the cam...