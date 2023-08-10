The mountain lion's territory runs through San Diego County

Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

The status of the California mountain lion has changed over the years, from being hunted with a bounty on their head to being an especially protected native mammal. We are living in their territory, and it is their backyard to roam and survive in today's world, which is not easy these days.

They are most plentifully found where there are lots of prey, and adequate native plant cover on our local mountains and they play a key role in the ecosystem of San Diego County.

The adult males can be eight feet long and weigh up to 150 pounds at maturity, w...