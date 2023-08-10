Crime Stoppers: Arson - Fallbrook

Help identify suspects in July 12 incident.

Post Date: 08/16/2023 9:30 AM

The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit and San Diego County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to help identify and locate the suspects responsible for starting a small brush fire in Fallbrook.

On July 12 around 12:30 p.m., deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation responded to reports of a brush fire in the 2300 block of Green Canyon Road. Firefighters quickly put out the fire which burned about a quarter of an acre and a large fence. Damage is estimated at around $30,000.

Detectives from the Sheriff's...