Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary has pets looking for a home

 
Last updated 8/9/2023 at 6:21pm

Gigi is ready for adoption! She is about 18 months old, only 16 pounds and is a happy and sassy girl. The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary has prepared her for adoption; she's spayed, microchipped and fully vaccinated. To meet GiGi, make an appointment by emailing [email protected] or leave a message at 760-685-3533. No walk-ins. FAS is located at 230 W. Aviation Road. Village News/Courtesy photo

Adopt adorable, sweet Collin! He is about 13 weeks old, and was saved as a tiny, very sick kitten. He spent two weeks with a foster family who medically cared for him until he was well. He's neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and ready to find his forever family. No walk-ins, so make an appointment to meet Collin at FAS, located at 230 W. Aviation Road, by emailing [email protected] or calling 760-685-3533. Village News/Courtesy photo

 

