I-15 closed as fire burns 1 mile south of 76

 
Last updated 8/11/2023 at 5:04pm

Jabez Rios DeSabato

A sheriff's tanker picks up water to dump on the fire between 395 and SB 15.

UPDATE: According to North County Fire, the fire off I-15 has been stopped at 3-5 acres by 4:00 p.m. No structures damaged or destroyed. CHP has reopened the number 1 and 2 lanes.

According to the Watch Duty app, several fires are burning along I-15 one mile south of the 76, between 15 and Old Highway 395. Both sides of 15 are closed. Forward progress has been stopped on the main fire but there is still some active fire on the northernmost fire as of 2:53 p.m.

 

