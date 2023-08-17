Jean Ellen Tiffany, 96, passed away on July 8, 2023, at her home in Fallbrook, California, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, February 5, 1927 and lived in Fallbrook for the past 51 years.

She was known as a woman after God's own heart and our "Queen of Hearts" to her family and friends. Her generosity of spirit reached out to a hurting world and painted a smile on all the lives she touched. Her warm presence and hospitality made all that entered her door feel welcomed and special in their own right.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Wendell (Bud) Tiffany, and her eldest son Stephen. She is survived by her daughter Jenell Tiffany, sons Jeff and Doug Tiffany and grandsons Tyler and Stephen Tiffany.

A celebration of Life was held at SonRise Christian Fellowship on July 26, 2023, followed by interment at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery. Donations can be made to SonRise Christian Fellowship in Fallbrook.

For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever should believe in Him should not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16.