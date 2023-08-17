Ballots go out for Fallbrook Union High School District Special Election

Over 4,000 ballots are on their way to registered voters in Trustee Area One for the Sept. 19 Fallbrook Union High School District special election.

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

Over 4,000 ballots are on their way to registered voters in Trustee Area One for the Sept. 19 Fallbrook Union High School District special election. Voters should receive their ballots the week of Monday, Aug. 21, with an "I Voted" sticker inside their official ballot packet.

The person elected will fill Trustee Area One's vacant seat for the remainder of the current term ending in December 2026. Only those who live in the district can vote in the election. Check your district at sdvote.com.

This is a vote by mail election only, although you may vote in person at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday if you prefer. The Registrar's office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.

You can vote from home and return your ballot through the mail – no postage needed – or to any of the Registrar's official ballot drop boxes around the district starting Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Election Day.

Remember to sign and date your return ballot envelope. You must sign the return ballot envelope for your vote to count.

Voters who return their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service can track it by signing up for "Where's My Ballot?"

You must register to vote by Tuesday, Sept. 5 to receive a ballot in the mail. Otherwise, you will need to make a trip in person to vote at the Registrar's office in Kearny Mesa.

You can find an official ballot drop box near you inside your voter information pamphlet, or you can look it up online at sdvote.com.

Learn more about voting in the Fallbrook Union High School District Trustee Area One special election at sdvote.com, or call 858-565-5800 or toll free at 800-696-0136.