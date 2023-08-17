SANDAG's new future

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

I am encouraged to hear about Hasan Ikhrata's departure from SANDAG.

This development opens the door to changes and progress within the organization. SANDAG's primary focus must be on finding a new leader who embodies the qualities of a consensus builder who can collaborate effectively with all cities and unincorporated area communities in San Diego County.

SANDAG should prioritize taxpayers' needs and use San Diegans’ hard-earned money efficiently and responsibly. I am committed to supporting a new SANDAG executive who will diligently work toward designing a comprehensive regional transportation plan that addresses the needs of the entire region, including freeways and roads.

The new candidate must promise to fulfill the projects promised to voters in the 2004 ballot measure.

In selecting this crucial position, we encourage SANDAG to seek input from stakeholders, community leaders and experts with diverse opinions for the good of the entire region. By involving a wide range of perspectives, we can find a leader who will steer SANDAG towards a brighter future, fostering transportation solutions that benefit all residents and contribute to the overall growth and success of San Diego County.

I am hopeful for a new day at SANDAG and one that represents all San Diegans.