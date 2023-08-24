County, city thank public for Tropical Cyclone Hilary preparations

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

County Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas, City of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, emergency services officials and others said Monday, Aug. 21, that significant preparations and the willingness of the public to heed warnings, stay home and off roads helped reduce the impact of Tropical Cyclone Hilary.

“I want to thank the public,” Vargas said. “You listened to the warnings. You prepared. You stayed off the roads. You helped us keep our residents safe and we are grateful.”

Officials and media gathered at the County’s Emergency Opera...