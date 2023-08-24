Hilary brings record levels of rainfall for August

Julie Reeder

Publisher

Post-Tropical Cyclone Hilary, which once loomed large over the Pacific coast and was downgraded to a tropical storm, rapidly moved inland, bringing the potential for life-threatening and even locally catastrophic flooding to portions of the Southwestern United States, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami.

Different areas of the Fallbrook/Bonsall area to Lake Elsinore received 2.5 to 3.60 inches of rain between Friday afternoon and Monday morning. In Anza, 4.6 inches were recorded. In Hemet and San Jacinto, about 1.5 inches fell. In Pinon Hills, 6.5 inches of rain fell and Mount San Jacinto reported 11.74 inches. Oceanside Harbor received 2.38 inches, Vista 2.12 inches and Escondido received 2.66 inches.

Mt. Laguna in San Diego County at 6000 ft elevation had 6.88 inches fall.

Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita Valley were hit harder with up to 7 inches of rain recorded in the local mountains.

Tropical Storm Hilary prompted evacuation warnings and cancellation of flights and trains in the region. Residents were asked to remain indoors.

Governor Newsom declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storm and San Diego schools closed for Monday, Aug. 21.

Riverside County declared a state of emergency on Monday, Aug. 21, to be ratified at their regular board of supervisors meeting on Aug. 29.

Heavy rainfall in Baja California claimed one life. A man died as he and his family were swept out to sea while crossing a local stream, according to Mexican officials.

Locally, first responders were busy with traffic accidents, in addition to the regular medical calls they work each day.

As of 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, the storm's center was located approximately 390 miles north of San Diego. Despite Hilary's status as a post-tropical cyclone, its maximum sustained winds remained at 35 mph, with even stronger gusts recorded.

