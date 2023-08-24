Warriors win gridiron season opener

Last updated 8/23/2023 at 4:07pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

For the first time since 2014, Fallbrook High School’s football team won the Warriors’ season opener.

The Warriors traveled to Vista for the 2023 season opener on Aug. 18 and returned home with a 33-13 victory. Fallbrook scored the game’s first 20 points and held a 20-6 halftime lead.

“We played fairly well,” said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson. “Plenty of week one things to improve upon.”

The Warriors scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions. “We started fast,” Johnson said.

Vista did not start strongly, and on the Pa...