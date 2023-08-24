Matava named 2022 Farmer of the Year

Mary Matava of Oceanside is named as San Diego County Bureau's 2022 Farmer of the Year. Village News/Courtesy photo

ESCONDIDO – San Diego County Farm Bureau named Mary Matava of Oceanside as SDCFB's 2022 Farmer of the Year. Matava has more than 40 years of experience assessing the agronomic suitability of Southern California soils and over 25 years of manufacturing organic soil amendments used by farmers throughout Southern California. Matava's professional experiences have contributed to her success in farming and the large impact she has had volunteering with a wide range of nonprofit organizations in agriculture.

Each year, the San Diego County Farm Bureau takes time to celebrate an active or retir...