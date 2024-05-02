County Assessor reminds business, aircraft, & vessel owners May 7 is the business personal property tax filing deadline

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Z. Marks reminds all business, aircraft, and vessel owners that Tuesday, May 7 is the State of California-mandated deadline for filing unsecured business personal property statements.

Filings must be postmarked on or before May 7 to avoid a 10% late filing penalty. The unsecured property tax bills are issued based on the statements filed by May 7 and must be paid before Aug. 31.

Marks said, “As an advocate for San Diegans, my office and I try to reach every taxpayer before the May 7 filing deadline to help them avoid the State of California mandated 10% late filing penalty.”

Marks concluded, “As San Diego County Assessor, my goal is that no taxpayer overpays on their taxes or receives a late filing penalty, so please know my office is here to help you submit your business, aircraft, and vessel statements before the May 7 filing deadline.”

In January, the County Assessor Business Personal Property Division mailed approximately 65,000 statements and notices to business, aircraft, and vessel owners, with 48,000 business accounts deemed eligible to file electronically.

Eligible business owners are encouraged to e-file their statements online by May 7 through our simple, accurate, and secure e-file system. Eligible taxpayers can secure their Pin Number to e-file by calling 858-505-6100 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Taxpayers that received the Assessor’s office request to file or own Business Personal Property (ex. office equipment, machinery, computers) whose aggregate cost is over $100,000 must file a statement annually. Anyone receiving a request to file who was not the owner as of Jan. 1, 2024, should return the statement with supporting information before May 7 and the Assessor’s office will update its records and delete the tax assessment.

Visit http://www.sdarcc.gov for more information or contact the Business Personal Property Division directly at 858-505-6100 or e-mail [email protected].

Submitted by the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s office.