The County of Riverside Declares Local Emergency due to Hurricane Hilary-driven storms

 
Last updated 8/23/2023 at 3:37pm



Valley News Staff

A local state of emergency was declared Monday, Aug. 21, by the County Executive Officer and Director of Emergency Services, Jeff Van Wagenen, in response to severe weather threats posed by the remnants of Hilary.

The proclamation comes in light of the National Weather Service's recent warnings: a Tropical Storm Warning on August 18, a series of Flood Watches between August 19 and August 22, and multiple Flash Flood Warnings on August 19 and 20. These warnings indicate substantial dangers to both individuals and properties within Riverside County.

