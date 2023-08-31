Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Dear Dave Maynard & Julie Reeder

 
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 10:59am



Congrats. This is what homophobia has accomplished: The owner of a clothing shop in Cedar Glen was shot and killed Friday night, Aug. 18, after a man made several hateful comments about a rainbow flag displayed outside the store. The man tried to rip down the flag. The shop owner told him to stop and he shot her dead.

Over a Pride flag. Congrats. This is the result of homophobic and transphobic rhetoric and gross misinformation – like that found in the pieces you irresponsibly put to print. I hope you both remember the name Laura Ann Carleton the next time you decide to fan the flames of hate with your false claims about the LGBTQ community and the Pride Flag.

https://www.sbsun.com/2023/08/19/shop-owner-shot-killed-over-rainbow-flag-outside-clothing-store-near-lake-arrowhead/

Gretchen Martin

 

