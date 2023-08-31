GSA to start concrete paving project at Otay Mesa Land Port of Entry under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced that a concrete paving project at the Otay Mesa Land Port of Entry, began on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The asphalt currently covering the port vehicle queueing area suffers from cracks, potholes and erosion from the thousands of vehicles crossing daily. The $1.85 million project, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), would address those deficiencies.

By using GSA's low-embodied-carbon concrete standard, issued in March 2022, which when compared to the existing asphalt paving is more resilient to damage and erosion...