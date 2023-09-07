Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Kids say the funniest things

 
Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years. Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer.

(While playing a fun game Seamus’s face collided hard with Mom’s leg)...

Mom: “Are you okay? Do you want some frozen peas to hold against your face?”

Seamus, age 2: “No, I want some frozen chocolate.”

Jameson, age 4: "I love fish so much I’m never going to eat it for dinner.”

(Having a large family get together at Grandma’s house, 5 year old cousin John had a pee pee accident)…

Jameson: [Standing at the top of the staircase, hollering loudly over the noise from the crowd gathered below] “I got a new pair of underwear for John!” [Proudly holds up a pair of black lace silk panties].

Grandma: [In a mortified voice] “Where did you get those?!”

 

