Rocket Launch From Vandenberg Base Seen in San Diego
Last updated 9/15/2023 at 7:17am
SAN DIEGO - The launch of a rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County could be seen from San Diego, media reports said today.
Texas-based company Firefly Aerospace launched FLTA003, the third flight of its Alpha launch vehicle, at 7:27 p.m. Thursday, as part of a mission for the U.S. Space Force, according to OnScene TV.
The mission, known as VICTUS NOX, which translates to "conquer the night'' in Latin, was a demonstration of the U.S. ability to quickly place a satellite in orbit in response to a national security threat, the video news service said. Firefly was awarded the mission in October 2022 under the Orbital Services Program 4 contract.
